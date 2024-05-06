Theatre Eclectic Presents ‘The Great Gatsby’

Many community performers have been treading the boards since childhood with after-school arts programs, high school musicals, or ticking off a college art class requirement with “Acting 101.” But for those on a different trajectory, there are still inroads to experience the community, challenge, laughter, and catharsis that comes with participating in a theatrical production. Santa Barbara’s Theatre Eclectic, whose upcoming production is Gary Peterson’s adaptation of The Great Gatsby, offers an opportunity for theater-curious adults to hit the stage running.

Theatre Eclectic’s mission is to make theater accessible to underrepresented artists and underserved communities. Under the direction of Philip Levien, this free acting course through SBCC School of Extended Learning welcomes performers with any level of experience, knowledge, and ability to explore the human condition through performance. For example, says Levien, the company provides adaptations for actors with specific challenges. “The result is that we have some extremely gifted people in our casts who might have been overlooked by other companies,” he says. “Additionally, we make it easy to access our shows: admission is free at our two campuses, and we bring our shows to local retirement homes, as well.”

This production features 26 actors recreating the glamourous tragedy of Jay Gatsby. Stylistically, the show maintains a minimal aesthetic to make mounting the performance at a variety of locations possible. “I was inspired by Ten Thousand Things Theater in Minnesota,” says Levien. “They bring great plays to the community, and travel to different venues, as do we. Like them, we use hand props and costumes, and a few tables and chairs to set the scene.”

The Great Gatsby runs May 7 and 14 at 7 p.m. at the Wake Campus Auditorium (300 N. Turnpike Rd., Santa Barbara), May 9 and 16 at 7 p.m. at the Schott Campus Auditorium (310 W. Padre St., Santa Barbara), and May 11 at 2 p.m.at Friendship Manor Retirement Center (6647 El Colegio Rd., Goleta).

For more information about Theatre Eclectic see theatreeclectic.com; to sign up for the free acting class at the SBCC School of Extended Learning see sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.