Thank you to Nick Welsh for his Angry Poodle of a few weeks back, when he zeroed in on what I would describe as the carnage and genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. Amnesty International and countless others (arguably even the International Court of Justice) have described Israel’s actions as genocidal. It is as if Netanyahu is trying to even the numbers for all the losses in Jewish concentration camps back in the 1940s.

The posture of our own Congressmember Carbajal continues a tradition of Santa Barbara being represented by empty vessels in the halls of Congress. Other than Walter Capps (and his too short tenure), I do not recall anyone holding that office in this district who revealed any imagination or independent thinking.

At public gatherings, no-guts Carbajal theatrically wrings his hands to express angst over the ongoing massive civilian killings in Gaza, while he goes to the rest of his script to reiterate his fidelity to Biden’s follies in that part of the world. One wonders if he will ever produce independent judgment. Too bad he can’t show a spark of courage such as his colleague Ro Hanna from the Bay Area or his fellow Mexican-American Joaquin Castro of Texas.