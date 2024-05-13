A ‘Spectacle’ of a Show at Solvang Theaterfest

On their most recent single, “Let’s Be Real,” Oriana Sanders, lead vocalist of the reggae-fusion group Soul Majestic sings, “Maybe we could just be authentic, let′s stop pretending now.” “Authentic” seems a good word for the group that has been serving up eclectic, danceable reggae tunes across Southern California for more than two decades.

Taking inspiration from authentic roots reggae, folk, dubstep, R&B, and rock, the group has committed themselves to the exploration of a genre in its many fluid forms.

Vocalist and guitarist Eric Iverson, a Santa Barbara local, points to the likes of Bob Marley, the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, the Grateful Dead, and Joni Mitchell, along with contemporary rap and R&B artists as inspirations for the group.

Soul Majestic at Calivibes | Photo: Courtesy Soul Majestic Facebook

“There’s so much good music out there that you just got to keep up with it all,” said Iverson.

Soul Majestic will join forces with another unique reggae fusion group, Meta and The Cornerstones, in a double-header show at the Solvang Theaterfest on May 24.

“I’ve heard really great things about him and his band,” said Iverson. “We’re excited to share the bill with him.”

Iverson says the show is set to be a “real spectacle,” with a full horn section, lights, a big screen, and the debut of several new songs from their upcoming album.

The album, which will be released later this summer, is another genre-bending foray. “It’s true to our nature, where it’s just kind of all over the place,” said Iverson. “We have some really heavy bass- and drum-driven songs; we’ve got some songs that have a little bit of a hip-hop edge to it; [and] songs that are like the acoustic guitar kind of folk song.”

Iverson describes their creation process as a joint effort. “This most recent album, it’s been a pretty equal collaboration,” he said. “Lately, we’ve been saying, ‘All right, let’s just split it three ways down the middle; no matter what the contribution is, let’s just try to get the idea out.’ Really, that’s the goal.”

With the new album on the horizon and the Solvang Theaterfest show fast approaching, Iverson expressed real gratitude for the music he and the group are able to play. “It’s just a privilege to be able to play music and have people listen to and be appreciative of it.” Soul Majestic and Meta and The Cornerstones will play the Solvang Theaterfest May 24 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit solvangtheaterfest.org, and for more about the band, visit soulmajestic.com.