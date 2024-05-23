Car Crashes Through 7-Eleven Window in Goleta

Two men ran their Subaru wagon through the plate-glass window of the 7-Eleven at Calle Real and Ellwood Station Road at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, running the vehicle all the way to the back wall, reversing, and then driving forward again, as the skid marks show. Santa Barbara County Fire arrived at the scene, scattered with chip bags and small stuffed animals, to find the two men shaken up and the driver in need of minor medical attention. Other people were in the store at the time, but none were injured, County Fire’s Captain Scott Safechuck said.

The driver, who was 90 years old, the Sheriff’s Office reported, was taken to the emergency room at Cottage hospital in Goleta Valley for treatment.

The store was closed, and Sheriff’s deputies are investigating. Alcohol or drugs were not suspected in the incident.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to add information from the Sheriff’s Office.