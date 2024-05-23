Location, Location, Staycation

The Riviera Beach House, located in a historic 1928 structure at 121 State Street, is tough to beat if you’re looking for a great, easily walkable location. Just steps from the Funk Zone, the waterfront beach areas, MOXI, and the Amtrak station, it’s a great car-free lodging spot, as I discovered on a recent staycation. If you aren’t into walking, there are bus and trolley stops right in front of the hotel, as well as nearby bike paths to take you straight to the beach and Stearns Wharf.

Formerly known as Hotel Indigo, the Riviera Beach House boutique hotel has maintained that same urban chic vibe, with hip and oh-so-stylish “micro guest rooms” designed to make the most of their somewhat limited space. We stayed in a Deluxe Queen Garden Room, which had a nice tree-covered patio to hang out on. And it was surprisingly quiet given the buzzy location. But the room itself, while definitely well-equipped with a desk and workstation, USB-media-ready TV, and other amenities, was also definitely compact.

The lobby of the Riviera Beach House | Photo: Courtesy

Nice coffee options at the Riviera Beach House | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

The library off of the lobby at the Riviera Beach House | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

Even the bathroom was chic yet tiny, with what they call a European-style wet design, which means collapsible glass wall showers. But what the hotel lacks in room space it makes up for in public spaces. It’s right across the street from McConnell’s, so when we returned from an evening at the Arlington Theatre (which is 12 blocks away, so definitely walkable if one has the right shoes — we drove) we took our dessert to-go and enjoyed it in the hotel’s library right off the lobby, which has cozy couches and a nice assortment of books.

The front lobby space is also a nice place to relax, with a good assortment of teas and coffees available. There are also open-air lounges, as well as an art gallery curated in partnership with the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara. The current show on view is Changing Nature” featuring recent works by local artists Stephanie Dotson and Madeleine Ignon.

Interior of Santo Mezcal | Photo: Courtesy

The other attraction is easy eats, with Los Agaves’ fun spot Santo Mezcal right in the hotel, just steps from the lobby and available for room service, as well as daily dining on their menu of upscale Mexican cuisine paired with deliciously inventive cocktails. The Oaxacan Boulevard is a recommendation, with Fresno-infused mezcal, sweet vermouth, Campari, Aztec chocolate bitters, and an orange spiral decorating the rim. Santa Mezcal also offers breakfast from 8-11 a.m., Friday-Sunday, with classic American fare such as bacon, eggs, potatoes, pancakes, and omelets, as well as Mexican-inspired items like huevos rancheros, machaca con huevos, enfrijoladas, chilaquiles, and breakfast burritos.

During the week, try breakfast across the street at the Hotel Californian’s Goat Tree with a great patio for people-watching, and just down the street in the Funk Zone is Helena Avenue Bakery from the Acme Hospitality folks, and Dart Coffee’s beautiful garden — both are locally owned favorites of mine.

With such a great location, this hotel is definitely a good choice for people who want to take the train in and not have to worry about cars. The Riviera Beach House rates start at about $190 and can go up to about $390, depending on the date. See rivierabeachhouse.com for more information.