A Tribute to the ‘Pioneers’ Women of Big-Band Jazz Coming to Santa Barbara’s Lobero

Champian Fulton, jazz pianist and vocalist, conjures a powerful image of the women of big-band jazz — Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington, and Billie Holiday, to name a few — she pays tribute to in her show presented by Jazz at the Ballroom, Flying High: Big Band Canaries Who Soared, set to hit the Lobero stage next month. She pictures them on a tour bus, with the big bands of the 1930s, ‘40s, and ‘50s.

“There’s 20 men in one bus, no air-conditioning, no bathroom, no interstate, no fancy truck stops, no cell phones, traveling around the country making their music. And in the midst of all of that is one woman, also making music and being a part of the artistic side as well as the social side,” Fulton said. “I think when you think about them that way, you can see that they are such pioneers, explorers in a new world doing something grand and difficult and doing it with grace.”

Fulton, the artistic director of the piece, is set to lead a swinging evening of big-band jazz in celebration of the young women, “canaries,” as they were once called, who sang in the greatest big bands of their time. She will be accompanied on stage by guest vocalists Jane Monheit and Carmen Bradford in a rare vocal trio. “I’ve always wanted to accompany other vocalists, but because I also sing, it’s something I don’t get to do very often,” Fulton said. “In this case, I’m getting to see what they like; I’m getting feedback from them; I’m getting to figure out what makes them shine, and how to make the whole band shine. It has been wonderful to get to work with some other women in music, because mostly I’m the only woman on stage.”

Initially inspired by Women’s History Month, the show is meant to pay tribute, but also inform a new generation about the trails blazed by these artists. “Women’s History Month is an ideal time to elevate the artistry of these women and educate others about their influence on music in general and the next generation of artists in particular,” said Suzanne Waldowski, founder of the San Francisco–based nonprofit Jazz at the Ballroom (jazzattheballroom.com).

Fulton says the show, which will take place Saturday, June 29, at the Lobero Theatre, will be an improvisational and lively foray. “It’s really fun because you’ll see each singer be featured and then there’s a few group numbers where we all sing together, and it’s just a very fun and kind of loose show,” she said. “I want the audience to feel like they’re really witnessing something that’s happening for the first time, only happening right then. It’s not overly arranged or planned out.”

In addition to the show, Jazz at the Ballroom has released an album that showcases the program and its players, available to listen to at flying-high.hearnow.com/flying-high.

Flying High: Big Band Canaries Who Soared takes place at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.) Saturday, June 29, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now at lobero.org.