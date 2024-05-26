It’s been a few years since my hero passed away. He was my father, Floyd Proffitt, a battlewagon and submariner sailor from WWII who lived to the ripe old age of 93. We shall never forget the sacrifices that were made by him and his fellow shipmates who have passed, for they are now on Eternal Patrol.

Before WWII started, my father served aboard the USS West Virginia (BB-248). But during the war, he served aboard the USS Thresher (SS200) and the USS Macabi (SS375). By the end of the war, Floyd was a seasoned war veteran, First Class Torpedoman, who made 10 patrols with the Thresher and, at the end of the war, one patrol with the Macabi.

The USS ‘Thresher’ | Credit: Courtesy

As the years passed, a congressionally chartered veterans organization was created called the U.S. Submarine Veterans of World War II. It was established to “perpetuate the memory of those shipmates who gave their lives in submarine warfare during World War II.” Today that group, together with the U.S. Submarine Veterans Inc., represents all submariners of all eras.

Every year since 1956, the two submarine veterans organizations have held conventions and boat reunions to keep alive the esprit de corps. One reflective event during the convention is a memorial service for those submarines and submariners “still on patrol.” A patrol begins when a sub leaves port and ends when the sub and its crew return. When a sub sinks and doesn’t make it home, the patrol is “eternal.” A ceremony called the tolling of the boats is held each year, with one ting of a ship bell for each boat lost. It is a sobering reminder of all those that have earned the coveted submariner “dolphin” insignia, past and present, who were lost “on Eternal Patrol.”

The USS ‘Thresher’ crew, circa 1941 | Credit: Courtesy

Floyd Proffitt with the ‘Thresher’ battle flag. The ‘Thresher’ was the most highly decorated submarine of WWII. | Credit: Courtesy

“The Final Patrol”

—author unknown

I have one consolation that lives with me today.

That God is near to them, in his own special way.

So God in all Your mercy, keep near Thyself the soul,

Of every Submariner, still on his final patrol.

Lord, this departed shipmate with Dolphins on his chest

is part of an outfit known as the best.

Make him welcome and take him by the hand.

You’ll find without a doubt he was the best in all the land.

So, heavenly Father add his name to the roll

of our departed shipmates still on patrol.

Let them know that we who survive

will always keep their memories alive.

On Memorial Day, we should be reminded of the sacrifices of these brave, young men to keep us free. And remember that the submariners are part of an all-volunteer U.S. Navy force that is known as the “Silent Service.” It will always be watching over us whether it’s the present active duty or “On Eternal Patrol.”

Author Brad Proffitt served in the U.S. Army, First Logistics, 1972-1974.