Santa Barbara Unified Avoids a Teachers Strike

A teachers strike in the Santa Barbara Unified School District has been (tentatively) averted.

Teachers lined Santa Barbara Street with picket signs on Tuesday and Wednesday to show that they were “Strike Ready!” should the most recent round of mediation with the district fail to produce a wage settlement.

However, after Wednesday morning’s fact-finding hearing, and 12 subsequent hours in mediation, their contract dispute is settled. Teachers can put down the picket signs.

The tentative agreement for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years includes a 10 percent salary increase in the first year and a 5 percent increase in the following year — “and potentially more if the district’s property tax revenue increase is more than 5 percent,” the union said.

It is less than the 15 percent and 8 percent SBTA originally asked for, but still higher than the district’s last offer of 9 percent and 4 percent.

The agreement will also provide additional paid work days for special educators and early childhood educators. Earlier agreements increased the contribution for educators’ health benefits and guaranteed reduced class sizes for students.

Both bargaining teams are likely breathing a sigh of relief. This agreement comes after long months at the bargaining table, several heated school board meetings, an impasse declaration, two failed sessions with a state mediator, and a strike authorization vote.

SBTA members will be meeting soon to review and vote on the tentative agreement.

“While this is a historic settlement for our members and our community, we are not done yet,” said SBTA President Hozby Galindo. “We want members to vote yes for this tentative agreement, and then work with us to elect a school board that will return the focus of this district to what happens in the classroom.”

Once ratified, the three-year contract will become effective July 1, 2024, and end on June 30, 2027.

“This new contract reflects our values to provide competitive wages for our hardworking teachers and keeping our budget fiscally sound while improving student achievement,” the district said in a statement.

It continued, “We are pleased with the work of the Fact-Finding Panel, SBTA leadership, and the District’s negotiations team.

“Our new agreements will allow both parties to move forward and collaborate to realize our motto: Every Child, Every Chance, Every Day.”