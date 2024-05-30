Santa Barbara Asks for Community Voices on Douglas Family Preserve Improvements

The community is invited to weigh in on the future of the Douglas Family Preserve, the picturesque, dog-friendly open space that overlooks the ocean. Since it was purchased by the city in 1997, the preserve has become the most highly trafficked open space park in the City of Santa Barbara.

The city is holding a meeting on June 5 to discuss upcoming improvements at the Douglas Family Preserve and to hear the public’s perspective. The Parks and Recreation Department’s Wildfire Resiliency Project will be focusing on the preserve this fall and looks to receive community feedback, ideas, and questions before the work begins.

The meeting will be held at the Medcliff Entrance of the Douglas Family Preserve at 6 p.m.

“The Department aims to balance the park’s mix of recreational uses with the need to preserve the area’s natural resources, including native vegetation and wildlife,” according to a city press release.

Currently planned efforts include trail maintenance, habitat restoration, wildfire prevention, tree canopy restoration, and hazardous tree removal. A large part of the fire resiliency efforts will be reducing invasive plants and removing dead wood and dry brush from the area.

Specific work areas and tasks regarding the wildfire resilience efforts will be discussed at the meeting. Spanish translation will be available at the meeting.