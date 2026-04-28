An afternoon of Broadway flair is set to take center stage as the Three Santa Barbara Sopranos return to SOhO for their third performance following two sold-out shows.

On Saturday, May 2, Deborah Bertling, Anikka Abbott, and Vivian Vega-Rangel will bring a lively mix of beloved show tunes and hidden gems to the stage, joined by MC Edward Giron for what promises to be an engaging, one-performance-only event.

The program spans an impressive range of Broadway classics, from crowd favorites like Funny Girl, Cats, Cinderella, My Fair Lady, and Jekyll and Hyde to lesser-known titles such as The Roar of the Greasepaint, the Smell of the Crowd, and Very Warm for May. Audiences can expect a dynamic blend of solo performances, duets, and lively storytelling.

For the sopranos, the show is as much about joy as it is about vocal artistry. “As operatically trained singers, we really enjoy ‘letting our hair down’ and singing beautiful and fun songs from great Broadway shows,” said Bertling. “We have a couple of sing-along opportunities, too.”

Held at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, the event pairs music with a specially curated brunch menu, including vegetarian and vegan options. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with the show beginning at noon. Tickets are $25, offering an accessible and spirited way to spend a spring afternoon immersed in song and story.

For more information, see sohosb.com.