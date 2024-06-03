Arson Suspect Arrested for Setting His House on Fire

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Maria, Calif. – Deputies have arrested a man for intentionally setting fire to his residence. On Monday, June 3, 2024, at approximately 11:05 a.m., deputies responded to the 1400-block of Genoa Way for a report of a male subject who was breaking out the windows of a residence.

When deputies arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the residence and requested fire respond for a structure fire. Deputies learned that the resident, 52-year-old Rockie Ginter, had intentionally set the house on fire. While firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, deputies evacuated homes in the immediate area and temporarily closed the roadway. Additional deputies detained and later arrested Ginter for arson and vandalism. He will be booked at the Northern Branch Jail later today. Booking charges and bail amount are pending.

There were no reported injuries to the public or first responders. The suspect’s residence was the only residence damaged by fire.