High Fire Season Preparedness and Response Levels Declared in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Ca. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBC Fire) and local fire jurisdictions join forces to announce the commencement of the 2024 High Fire Season for all areas of Santa Barbara County, effective June 3rd, 2024. With the onset of this season, SBC Fire will suspend all burn permits issued for residential burning and hazard reduction, while simultaneously increasing the deployment of vital resources to combat vegetation fires.

During the High Fire Season, it is crucial for residents, workers, and visitors in Santa Barbara County to exercise heightened awareness and prioritize fire safety. SBC Fire underscores the following key measures to ensure public safety:

Maintain Vegetation Clearance: Individuals are advised to maintain proper vegetation clearance around structures to minimize fire risks.

Review and become acquainted with the “Ready! Set! Go!” wildfire action plan, which outlines crucial steps for preparedness and response in the event of a wildfire. For more details, please visit www.sbcfire.com.

Wildfire smoke and ash contain very small particles called particulate matter, which harm the lungs and heart. The best protection against wildfire smoke is to stay indoors as much as possible, ideally in a well-sealed “clean air room” with an air purifier. The Air Pollution Control District (APCD) provides instructions to create a “clean air room” on their website. APCD’s website also provides countywide hourly air quality conditions. People are also encouraged to sign up for Air Quality Alerts issued during wildfires.

SBC Fire urges all community members to remain proactive and diligent in implementing fire safety practices during this High Fire Season. By working together, we can ensure the safety and well-being of Santa Barbara County and its residents.

The public is also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at ReadySBC.org.