New Beginnings’ Safe Parking Program 20th Anniversary Luncheon Honors the Hon. Susan Rose and Congressman Salud Carbajal

Santa Barbara, CA – New Beginnings is thrilled to announce our upcoming Safe Parking Program 20th

Anniversary Luncheon. This milestone event will honor the Honorable Susan Rose and Congressman

Salud Carbajal for their pioneering efforts in creating and sustaining the first-in-the-nation “Safe

Parking Program”.

The internationally recognized program transforms lives by providing safe, overnight parking.

supportive services, and rapid rehousing to individuals and families living in their vehicle. It has been

replicated by many other communities and the idea is poised to expand nationally through bi-partisan

federal legislation introduced by Congressman Carbajal. New Beginnings currently manages 200

spaces in 31 parking lots across Santa Barbara County. The program was recently recognized through

an $8 million grant that will resolve 21 vehicle encampments in Santa Barbara County.

Event information:

Place: Santa Barbara Woman’s Club at 670 Mission Canyon Rd, Santa Barbara

Date: Thursday, June 20th

Time: 11:30 – 1:30pm

Info, Sponsorship, and Tickets: https://sbnbcc.org/safe-parking-program-anniversary-luncheon

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Michele Wakin, author of Hobo Jungle: A Homeless Community in Paradise

(2020), will provide the keynote address contextualizing vehicle living among makeshift housing

solutions for homeless people. Dr. Wakin will share a historical overview of homelessness in the US

and the vehicular homeless living in Santa Barbara. Regarding the Safe Parking Program and

vehicular homelessness, Dr. Wakin said, “People want a place of their own, however modest, that

offers privacy, autonomy, and respect.”

“We’re excited to celebrate this milestone as the longest running Safe Parking Program in the country,”

said Kristine Schwarz, New Beginnings’ Executive Director. “We’re very proud of the program’s

success and the many communities who have been helped over the years by our best-practice,

evidence-supported model.”

Proceeds from the luncheon will support the New Beginnings’ Safe Parking Program.

This milestone event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, including:

Glenn & Amy Bacheller

Andrew & Liz Butcher

Lloyd & Richard Dallett

Maureen & Dave Ellenberger

Kait Hamilton, State Farm

Mary Howe-Grant, Ph.D.

The Hutton Parker Foundation

Montecito Bank and Trust

Sara Miller McCune

Jon Kechejian & Sandy Schoolfield

Charles & Eileen White Read

Tickets and Sponsorship Opportunities for the 20th Anniversary Luncheon are available for purchase

at https://sbnbcc.org/safe-parking-program-anniversary-luncheon/. Seating is limited, so we encourage

interested individuals to reserve their spot early.

About New Beginnings

New Beginnings provides quality, affordable counseling, shelter, case management and education that

strengthens our community and provides people the ability to lead healthy and productive lives. New

Beginnings, located at 530 E. Montecito St., Suite 101, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, is a nonprofit

501(c)(3) organization.

The New Beginnings Safe Parking Program has been a beacon of hope and support for individuals and

families experiencing homelessness in our community for the past two decades. Through its innovative

approach and unwavering commitment, the program has provided a safe and secure environment for

those living in their vehicles, offering access to vital resources, supportive services, and pathways to

stability.

Contact Information

For more information, please contact our development department at (805) 963-7777 x112 or email

Linnea Haskett, Community Engagement and Development Manager, at lhaskett@sbnbcc.org