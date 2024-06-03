New Beginnings’ Safe Parking Program 20th Anniversary Luncheon Honors the Hon. Susan Rose and Congressman Salud Carbajal
Santa Barbara, CA – New Beginnings is thrilled to announce our upcoming Safe Parking Program 20th
Anniversary Luncheon. This milestone event will honor the Honorable Susan Rose and Congressman
Salud Carbajal for their pioneering efforts in creating and sustaining the first-in-the-nation “Safe
Parking Program”.
The internationally recognized program transforms lives by providing safe, overnight parking.
supportive services, and rapid rehousing to individuals and families living in their vehicle. It has been
replicated by many other communities and the idea is poised to expand nationally through bi-partisan
federal legislation introduced by Congressman Carbajal. New Beginnings currently manages 200
spaces in 31 parking lots across Santa Barbara County. The program was recently recognized through
an $8 million grant that will resolve 21 vehicle encampments in Santa Barbara County.
Event information:
Place: Santa Barbara Woman’s Club at 670 Mission Canyon Rd, Santa Barbara
Date: Thursday, June 20th
Time: 11:30 – 1:30pm
Info, Sponsorship, and Tickets: https://sbnbcc.org/safe-parking-program-anniversary-luncheon
Keynote Speaker: Dr. Michele Wakin, author of Hobo Jungle: A Homeless Community in Paradise
(2020), will provide the keynote address contextualizing vehicle living among makeshift housing
solutions for homeless people. Dr. Wakin will share a historical overview of homelessness in the US
and the vehicular homeless living in Santa Barbara. Regarding the Safe Parking Program and
vehicular homelessness, Dr. Wakin said, “People want a place of their own, however modest, that
offers privacy, autonomy, and respect.”
“We’re excited to celebrate this milestone as the longest running Safe Parking Program in the country,”
said Kristine Schwarz, New Beginnings’ Executive Director. “We’re very proud of the program’s
success and the many communities who have been helped over the years by our best-practice,
evidence-supported model.”
Proceeds from the luncheon will support the New Beginnings’ Safe Parking Program.
This milestone event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, including:
- Glenn & Amy Bacheller
- Andrew & Liz Butcher
- Lloyd & Richard Dallett
- Maureen & Dave Ellenberger
- Kait Hamilton, State Farm
- Mary Howe-Grant, Ph.D.
- The Hutton Parker Foundation
- Montecito Bank and Trust
- Sara Miller McCune
- Jon Kechejian & Sandy Schoolfield
- Charles & Eileen White Read
Tickets and Sponsorship Opportunities for the 20th Anniversary Luncheon are available for purchase
at https://sbnbcc.org/safe-parking-program-anniversary-luncheon/. Seating is limited, so we encourage
interested individuals to reserve their spot early.
About New Beginnings
New Beginnings provides quality, affordable counseling, shelter, case management and education that
strengthens our community and provides people the ability to lead healthy and productive lives. New
Beginnings, located at 530 E. Montecito St., Suite 101, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, is a nonprofit
501(c)(3) organization.
The New Beginnings Safe Parking Program has been a beacon of hope and support for individuals and
families experiencing homelessness in our community for the past two decades. Through its innovative
approach and unwavering commitment, the program has provided a safe and secure environment for
those living in their vehicles, offering access to vital resources, supportive services, and pathways to
stability.
Contact Information
For more information, please contact our development department at (805) 963-7777 x112 or email
Linnea Haskett, Community Engagement and Development Manager, at lhaskett@sbnbcc.org