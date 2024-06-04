A Plan to Make Joe Biden Look and Act Younger

President Biden’s age continues to be a formidable re-election challenge. The question is how to convince voters he will have the energy to carry on effectively for the next four years. But there is a plan that might successfully address voter doubts.

Biden has devoted considerable efforts behind the scenes coordinating Donald Trump’s recent trial and conviction along with other Trump legal cases he has been surreptitiously managing, even though the ex-President has yet to go to trial.

In addition, of course, there is the energy that goes into stealing elections, not only his own, but also those of other Democrats running in numerous elections around the country. Furthermore, Biden has now begun concentrating on stealing Presidential Election 2024.

That will be two stolen Presidential elections in a row but all this takes time and a lot of effort. No wonder Joe Biden looks tired and occasionally stumbles.

Consider, also, the additional emotional drain of accomplishing the above tasks without ever getting caught — not even once. And, Biden, has not let up for a moment even though he is now in his 80s. All this cannot help but take a toll.

The plan is this. If Biden can be relieved of these extracurricular activities — either they should be delegated or halted completely — his strength will be renewed and he will appear to voters as a much more lively and vigorous candidate.

As a result of this plan, the President will feel better and look better. He’ll look at least 10 years younger and he will become much more electable. Not only that, he will have the additional time and focus to address the needs of the American people.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump will be left to defeat himself — without any help. A lot of us feel he is more than capable!