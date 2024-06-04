Downtown Santa Barbara Presents Summer Live Music Series on State Street

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Downtown Organization of Santa is excited to share the line up for the 2024 Downtown Santa Barbara Live Music Series to be held every Wednesday from 5:30 – 7:30 PM from June 5 – July 31st on the 700 Block of State Street (Between Ortega and De La Guerra Streets).

June 5 – Brasscals

June 12 – THE IJF Trio

June 19 – Mark & The Logistics

June 26 – Hot Club of Santa Barbara

July 3 – The Apple and The Tree

July 10 – ABBA Dabba Doo

July 17 – Lazy Daughter

July 24 – Goodlanders

July 31 – Nathan & Jesse

Grab some dinner or a treat from a neighboring restaurant such as Best BBQ, Apna or Tondi Gelato and set up your chair near 718 State Street with your family and friends to enjoy some great local bands, good times and summer vibes. There’s so much to love this summer in Downtown Santa Barbara and this series is just one of the ways you can enjoy downtown’s more than 1400 boutiques, restaurants, cultural institutions and unique neighborhoods including the Presidio Neighborhood, ARTS District, La Arcada, Sevilla Square, Old Town and more.

Join us in highlighting the people and organizations that make Downtown Santa Barbara special as part of the “So Much to Love in Santa Barbara” campaign by tagging @DowntownSantabarbara and the business or place with your photos on IG and Facebook and use hashtag #SoMuchToLoveinSB. Keep a look out for more “So Much to Love” events and happenings all over Santa Barbara this Summer and Fall!

For more information on DSB’s events programs and a directory of businesses, visit www.DowntownSB.org.