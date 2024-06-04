Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Juan Pimentel, LEAP Assistant Executive Director, Supervisor Laura Capps, Lori Lander Goodman, LEAP Executive Director, and Kara Shoemaker, LEAP Director of Development | Credit: Courtesy

Goleta, Calif., June 4, 2024 — On Tuesday, June 4th, Supervisor Laura Capps presented a resolution to LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner during the County of Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors hearing in honor of International Children’s Day. Formerly Isla Vista Youth Projects, LEAP is a prominent child care agency that has been supporting Goleta families for over 50 years.

“LEAP is a critical partner to provide supportive, caring services to young people and their families, setting them up for success well into the future. On behalf of the County of Santa Barbara, I couldn’t be more proud to highlight and uplift the important impact they make every single day,” said Supervisor Capps.

LEAP currently operates two Children’s Center campuses in Goleta, where they provide free, full-day, year-round childcare for up to134 children, ages 3 months to 5 years old. The organization expects to open its third campus later this year in Lompoc.

Additionally, LEAP provides comprehensive family support through its Family Resource Center, including bilingual parenting classes, monthly food distribution, an emergency food pantry, free Diaper Bank and more. In the last year, the FRC served over 2,500 low-income children and families.

“Joy is at the heart of everything we do. LEAP’s holistic approach ensures that families receive the support they need to thrive,” said Lori Goodman, Executive Director of LEAP. “From early childhood education to essential resources like our Diaper Bank, we are dedicated making a lasting impact in our community.”

About LEAP

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed child care, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership.

We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit www.leapcentralcoast.org