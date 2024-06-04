Path Santa Barbara Hosts Third Annual A Toast to Home Fundraiser to Support Homeless Services

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA—On Thursday, May 30th, PATH Santa Barbara hosted the third annual A Toast to Home Fundraiser. We were delighted to partner and host the event with Sunstone Winery in 2022 and 2023. This year, the event was held at the beautiful Santa Barbara Historical Museum. It was an incredible evening where we raised a glass to celebrate another year of making a difference and helping people make it home.

The event was emceed by Geoff Green and speakers included PATH CEO Jennifer Hark Dietz and PATH Santa Barbara Regional Director, Liz Adams. PATH also honored County Supervisor Das Williams for his many years of support.

Liz Adams, who recently celebrated her first year as regional director shared, “I am so honored that we have come together to build a community where we all work together to break down barriers and support our neighbors who are unhoused. Together, with compassion and understanding, we can build a future where everyone has a home”.



All funds raised at the event go toward PATH Santa Barbara’s programs, which include interim housing, street outreach, housing navigation and supportive services. PATH provides services to over 500 individuals each year and annually helps more than 100 people make it home.

Guests indulged in the local flavors from Catering Connection, sipped exquisite wines from Sunstone Winery, Fess Parker Winery, and Grassini Family Vineyards, and swayed to live music by local guitarist Rob Crocker. The atmosphere was electric as we came together to support the movement to end homelessness in Santa Barbara.

We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our sponsors, partners, and attendees for their generosity and commitment to our mission.The support and funds raised make a real difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness in our community.

Our generous sponsors included: Noozhawk, 805 Living, Holly Kane Interior Design, Claire West Orr, Nancy Fiore, Santa Barbara Historical Museum, The Balay Ko Foundation, and The Mowrer Homeless Justice Fund. These sponsors make this event possible, and we are so grateful for this community of supporters.

If you didn’t get a chance to attend, but would still like to support PATH’s work, please visit www.epath.org/give. With your support, we can provide more services for those in need in Santa Barbara County.