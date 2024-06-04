Thanks for the coverage of the SpaceX launches. The sonic booms are rattling my windows and knocking things down. I’m concerned that they are going to break my large patio single pane glass panels.

I’ve been trying to contact Space X and have contacted my congressional representatives but have not gotten anywhere. How can I add my voice to the concerns?

Editor’s Note: The Coastal Commission is accepting public comment for the June 12 meeting here: https://www.coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2024/6