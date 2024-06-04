Unarmed Minuteman III Test Launch Showcases Readiness of U.S. Nuclear Force’s Safe, Effective Deterrent

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Tuesday, June 4, at 12:56 a.m. PT.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

This was the first of two test launches scheduled for this week from north Vandenberg.

Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, was the launch decision authority.

“This test launch marks the start of a remarkable week for our Guardians and Airmen at Vandenberg, with two test launches scheduled from the Western Range,” stated Titus. “These tests hold immense significance, not only for our nation’s defense, but also serve as a pivotal moment in showcasing the exceptional capabilities and expertise of our dedicated team.”

