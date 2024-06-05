Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Appoints All-Female Executive Committee

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to mark a significant milestone by appointing an all-female Executive Committee for the first time in its 75-year history. This groundbreaking decision reflects progress and the empowerment of women in our community.

The Cancer Foundation’s 2024 Executive Committee members are:

– Kristen M. R. Blabey, Chair

– Priscilla Higgins, PhD, Vice Chair

– Carola Nicholson, Treasurer

– Katina Zaninovich, Secretary

With their unique perspectives and exceptional leadership, the new executive committee members inspire confidence as they embark on this promising journey together.

Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Cancer Foundation, shares her enthusiasm, “It’s an honor to work alongside these remarkable women as we continue our mission to ensure superior cancer care for all residents of Santa Barbara County as we work in partnership with Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.”

The Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing members of the Executive Committee. Their invaluable contributions and unwavering dedication have been instrumental in shaping the Foundation’s journey.

For more information about the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and its initiatives, please visit www.cfsb.org.