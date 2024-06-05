City of Santa Barbara Fire Department Announces Promotions Across Multiple Ranks

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 5, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara Fire Department is proud to announce the promotion of several of its members to new ranks within the department. This achievement underscores their hard work and commitment to serving the community.

Fire Chief Chris Mailes expressed his pride in the team and confidence in the leadership abilities of those who have advanced. “I am extremely proud of all the members who were recently promoted. Their advancement comes after months of hard work and dedication to studying and preparing. All these individuals demonstrate the pride and dedication that is so important to the Fire Department and community,” said Chief Mailes.

The following members have been promoted:

Richard Ames: From Captain to Battalion Chief. Assigned to B shift.

Rich was hired in 2001, promoted to Engineer in 2005 then to Captain in 2020.

Brandon Paige: From Training Captain to Training Battalion Chief.

Brandon was hired in 2005, promoted to Engineer in 2011 then to Captain in 2017.

Ashlan Alldredge: Promoted from Engineer to Captain. Assigned to E71C crew.

Ashlan was hired in 2015 and promoted to Engineer in 2021.

Paul Spinale: Promoted from Engineer to Captain. Assigned to E71C crew.

Paul was hired in 2008 and promoted to Engineer in 2021.

Mike Billgren: From Engineer to Captain. Assigned to E71B crew.

Mike was hired in 2013 and promoted to Engineer in 2020.

Justin Kiel: From Firefighter to Engineer. Assigned to E75B crew.

Justin was hired in 2018.

Michael Welker: From Firefighter to Engineer. Assigned to E72A crew.

Michael was hired in 2018.

The City of Santa Barbara Fire Department is committed to ensuring the safety and protection of our community through the preservation of life, property, and the environment. These promotions are part of the City of Santa Barbara Fire Department’s ongoing efforts to recognize talent and ensure effective leadership within the department. The newly promoted personnel will be officially sworn in at a future ceremony in the fall of 2024.