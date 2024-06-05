Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, June 5, 2024 – Beginning July 1, all Goleta customers will see an increase to their MarBorg solid waste rate collection charges as part of an annual adjustment. At last night’s June 4 City Council meeting, the Council approved an increase of 4.97%.

The annual increase is due to:

Increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI)

County of Santa Barbara’s tipping fees at the Tajiguas landfill and ReSource Center



Rate increases due to CPI and Santa Barbara County tipping fees are allowed as part of the City’s franchise agreement with MarBorg.

The annual rate adjustment ensures the continued quality and reliability of our waste management services. As the costs associated with waste collection, disposal, and recyclable material processing rise, it becomes necessary to adjust rates accordingly. This adjustment will allow us to maintain the high standards of environmental stewardship that our community values.

MarBorg provides the following services to the City: solid waste collection, collection of green waste, recyclables, and commercial food waste, free residential household hazardous waste drop off, free bulky items pickups, textiles recycling, unlimited free electronics pickups and recycling, and many other programs. The revenue generated by the rate increase will help MarBorg to cover the increasing costs of collection, transport, processing, recycling, and disposal of materials.

Monthly Maximum Solid Waste

Collection Rates for

July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025 Service Level Current Rates:

July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024

Approved Rates: 4.97% Increase $ Change 35-gallon Single Family Residential Cart Service $37.39 $39.29 $1.90 65-gallon Single Family Residential Cart Service $41.88 $43.97 $2.09 95-gallon Single Family Residential Cart Service $48.39 $50.79 $2.40 35-gallon Multi Family Residential Cart Service $31.73 $33.31 $1.58 65-gallon Multi Family Residential Cart Service $35.38 $37.14 $1.76 95-gallon Multi Family Residential Cart Service $41.07 $43.11 $2.04

The new rates are listed below and become effective on July 1, 2024. For the full rate sheet go to https://tinyurl.com/2edjffwf.

Learn more about the variety of solid waste and recycling programs and services available to residential and commercial customers at www.cityofgoleta.org/WasteFreeGoleta.

All other questions or feedback can be emailed to EnvironmentalServices@cityofgoleta.org.