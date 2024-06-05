Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lyric Nicolini and their service dog Azul in front of Goleta Valley Library | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, June 5, 2024 – Goleta Valley Library has a new Supervising Librarian. With a wealth of experience and a passion for promoting the power of libraries, Lyric Nicolini is eager to make a meaningful impact in the community.

“I’m so excited to meet everyone here!” said Lyric. “It’s my goal to always spread ‘library joy’ – a term I learned from a respected former colleague of mine, Mychal Threets.”

City Librarian Elizabeth Saucedo said, “It is my honor to introduce to our community Goleta Valley Library’s new Supervising Librarian, Lyric Nicolini. Lyric brings to this role an enthusiasm for connecting patrons with the many traditional and innovative resources that our library is proud to offer. Their dedication and creativity will be invaluable in building connections within our community and supporting staff in our commitment to providing high-quality library service to all.”

Originally from Bakersfield, Lyric is no stranger to the Santa Barbara area, where they attended Westmont College for their undergraduate studies before transferring to Northwest University in Seattle. With a Master of Science in Information Studies degree from the University of Texas at Austin, Lyric’s academic journey has equipped them with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the dynamic field of library service.

Lyric’s work experience further reflects their passion for community engagement. Before joining the City of Goleta team, Lyric previously held positions as a teacher for the Eglin Independent School District in Texas, a Library Assistant at St. Stephen’s Episcopal School, an author, and their most recent role as a Library Technician in the Youth Services Department at Santa Barbara Public Library.

Lyric describes their love of books as transformative, with the childhood discovery of the novel Tuck Everlasting opening their eyes to the captivating world of literature. This led Lyric down a path of academic success that has inspired a career dedicated to advocating for the role of libraries in both student achievement and community engagement.

As the new Supervising Librarian, Lyric is eager to establish roots in the area and serve as an advocate for the library. A self-described “library cheerleader,” Lyric is enthusiastic about working in Goleta, a community that values the library as much as they do. Accompanied by their service dog Azul, a German Shepherd/Labrador mix trained at the Doggie Do Good program in Arroyo Grande, Lyric is passionate about ensuring that the library is a welcoming and inclusive space for every member of the community.

Please join us in welcoming Lyric to Goleta Valley Library!