I applaud the Memorial Day tribute to Jerry Georges. By mere chance I met Jerry’s grandmother Louise Alvarado in 1983. I rented a room on Eucalyptus Hill while a nursing student at City College and routinely took MTD #2 at Salinas and Cacique. One day while sitting on the bus bench with hands busily crocheting, an elderly woman began chit-chatting, inquisitive of my handiwork. At first I was rather annoyed with all her questions but soon realized she was genuine. She departed with an invitation to tea. Several weeks later I visited Louise and also met her son Gene (handicapped from birth) with whom she resided. As it turned out, Louise was in need of housework and escort duties, and asked if I could help. I had occasional weekends off from my Convalescent Hospital job and was able to fit it into my busy schedule.

For many years I was a friend and helpmate to Louise and Gene until their deaths. Gene held his nephew Jerry in high regard, and over the years I heard many stories, met his mother and father, Helen and Harold, and his sister, Cindy. Once Harry told me Jerry joined the Marines because his dad was a Marine. I think duty to country does run in families. Like Jerry, I too graduated San Marcos (1973) and attended Goleta Union School, although 11 years difference. I kept wondering over the years, if Jerry had survived Vietnam, would I have met him? After reading Glenn Hunter’s beautiful tribute, which impacted me so deeply emotionally, I can honestly say, I feel as though I did meet Jerry.