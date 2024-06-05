YouthWell Announces Summer Support Groups Schedule for Parents and Caregivers in Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara, CA June 4, 2024) – YouthWell is excited to announce the schedule for its free weekly hybrid drop-in summer support groups for parents and caregivers. Participants can attend either in-person or virtually so that they have flexibility in how they show up.

These groups are designed to provide essential support and skills for parents and caregivers of youth facing various mental health challenges. We aim to empower parents and caregivers with the tools and knowledge they need to foster a nurturing and engaging home environment.

ParentConnect is for parents of youth, aged 12-25, who are struggling with mental health challenges. This group offers a supportive environment where participants can learn skills to effectively and compassionately support their children, set boundaries, support siblings, and manage their own self-care.

FamilyTools focuses on addressing the daily challenges of parenting, improving communication, and strengthening parent-child relationships. Participants will learn to recognize their strengths, handle parenting conflicts, and manage stress while prioritizing self-care.

FamilyTools+ is designed for parents of youth, aged 5-18, with ADHD, dyslexia, autism, tourette’s, and other unique neurological needs. This group addresses the day-to-day challenges of parenting neurodiverse youth, offers ideas for strengthening family connections, and prioritizes self-care and wellness. Participants will gain insights into emotional regulation, time management, and building relationships with teachers and schools.

For more information and to register, visit youthwell.org or contact us directly at groups@youthwell.org.