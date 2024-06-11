Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, June 10, 2024 – Starting next month, the cost of doing business in Goleta will become more affordable. The City of Goleta is pleased to announce it is lowering the cost to purchase a general business license beginning on July 1, 2024.

Streamlined Process Leads to Lower Fees

This fee reduction is a direct result of streamlining our business license application review process and should lead to quicker turnaround times for issuing a general business license. It’s important to clarify that the City of Goleta operates a regulatory business license program. This means our fees are not a business tax intended for revenue generation. Instead, they are cost-recovery user fees for regulatory reviews such as for local zoning and code compliance reviews. Depending on the type of business activity there may be other types of permits required by other agencies. If improvements are needed, there may be building permits or other types of permits required by the city or other agencies.

New Fee Structure

Here is how it will work:

The City’s General Business License will now be split into two license fee types, one for businesses within city limits and another for businesses outside of city limits.

Inside City Limits: This license applies to businesses with a fixed physical location within the city limits or subject to local zoning and code compliance review. Examples include retail stores, restaurants, auto shops, and offices. Food trucks and sidewalk vendors are also included as their primary business activity would be conducted inside the city limits and subject to local zoning and code compliance review. New fee effective July 1: $137. This is down from $241.

Outside City Limits: This license applies to businesses that conduct work inside the city but do not maintain a fixed physical location within city limits and may not be subject to local zoning and code compliance review. Examples may include building contractors, plumbers, or electricians who have their business physically located outside the city should but come into the city to do a job. Other historical examples would include film companies and party services. New fee effective July 1: $57. This is down from $241.

Benefits for Businesses Within City Limits

Businesses within city limits and that have a current business license, receive a complimentary listing on the city’s online business directory, GoodLandGoodShopping.com, and are able to customize their listing at any time.

Specialty Business Licenses Unaffected

The new fees do not apply for specialty business licenses, which include Tobacco, Taxicab, Massage Establishment, Massage Technician, Cannabis and Short-Term Vacation Rental (STVR).

More Information and Application

For more information and to apply online for a business license, go to www.cityofgoleta.org/BusinessLicense. For questions or assistance, please contact the City’s Business License Specialist, Esmeralda Zermeno, at BusinessLicense@cityofgoleta.org.