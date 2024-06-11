Dream Foundation Receives Grant from White Sox Charities

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – June 10, 2024 – This past weekend Major League Baseball’s Chicago White Sox hosted Dream Foundation’s CEO, Kisa Heyer and staff where Chicago White Sox Charities (CWSC) presented Dream Foundation with an incredibly generous donation to help fulfill Dreams for terminally-ill adults diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and Dreams that involve travel.

CWSC also presented donations to Stand Up To Cancer®, Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University at Northwestern Medicine, RUSH University Medical Center, and University of Chicago Medicine. The donations were made possible through the generous bequest of Nina Nicolai, who in her passing left a lasting legacy of support for CWSC and compassion for other individuals battling late-stage cancer diagnoses.

Through the endowment, a new “Nina Nicolai Dream Fund” program will focus on providing much-needed respite and lasting memories to individuals and families specifically faced with terminal pancreatic cancer diagnoses and those requesting travel Dreams.

“Thank you to White Sox Charities for this incredible gift and for hosting us at Guaranteed Rate Field this past weekend,” says Kisa Heyer, Dream Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer. “An endowment of this magnitude will help Dream Foundation expand our focus to serve more Dreams for terminally-ill adults diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and for those that request travel Dreams. We are grateful to be a part of the team and stand beside those organizations that are addressing pancreatic cancer patients, research, and treatment.”

