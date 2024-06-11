Santa Barbara High Football Hosting Youth Camp Featuring Pro Football Hall of Famer Will Shields

The Santa Barbara High football program is hosting a youth camp featuring NFL Hall of Famer Will Shields on Saturday, June 22, at Peabody Stadium.

There will also be a meet and greet with Will Shields on the evening of June 22 beginning at 5 p.m. at Anchor Rose restaurant (113 Harbor Wy., Ste. 180). Tickets for the event are $50.

Shield will meet with the SBCC football program on Thursday, June 20, and work with the Santa Barbara High program on Friday, June 21, ahead of the youth camp on Saturday.

Participants can register for the youth camp and or meet and greet through the QR code below or by emailing donsfootballsb@gmail.com for more information.

The youth camp is open for students in grades 4 through 8 and will focus on football skills for all positions and will feature the IMFAST (In Motion Functional Athletic Strength Training) Program. IMFAST is an intense and effective sports training program that produces fast results.

Will Shields believes this training is essential to improve the game speed and performance of all players. The IMFAST program inventor and Co-Camp Coordinator is local trainer Monte Nash, whose client list includes Hall of Famers Eric Dickerson and Emmitt Smith. Nash and Shields are looking to host football camps around the country, starting in Santa Barbara.