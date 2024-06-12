BREAKING: Occupation of UC Santa Barbara’s Girvetz Hall Ends
Santa Barbara City Council Sends Sales-Tax Measure to Voters

Council Unanimously Approves Proposal to Put Half-Cent Tax on the November Ballot

By
Wed Jun 12, 2024 | 8:05am
Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Santa Barbara City Council unanimously agreed to place the measure on the November 2024 ballot. The increase, if approved by more than 50 percent of voters, could bring in up to $15.6 million a year in revenues.

Officially, the council adopted a resolution to submit the measure for the general municipal election on November 5, and an ordinance authorizing the city tax once approved by voters.

Last week, the council got a rundown on the new tax, which was recommended by city staff as a viable way to bring in steady income and offset the city’s slow revenue growth and skyrocketing costs of business. The half-cent increase would bring the city’s tax rate to 9.25 percent, and would go toward public safety, housing, and homelessness.

