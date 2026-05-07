Address: 1421 Clearview Road

Status: On the market

Price: $2,850,000

When it comes to house hunting, I’ll admit it — I fall fast. Give me wisteria twining its way up a balcony, the flicker of a wood-burning fireplace, or a perfectly arched doorway, and I’m swooning. Consider these details my Achilles’ heels, or perhaps my love language.

So, it was hardly a surprise that the Spanish-style charmer at 1421 Clearview Road swept me off my feet. Tucked onto a quiet cul-de-sac on Santa Barbara’s upper Westside, this 1929 beauty has all the right moves in my book. Original details mingle effortlessly with thoughtful updates in a way that feels like a well-matched partnership.

A sandstone staircase sets the tone, leading up to a front door that opens onto an entryway dressed in decorative arabesque Saltillo tile. It’s a warm, graceful introduction to the living room beyond, where white plaster walls and original wide-plank oak floors create an inviting backdrop. Floor-to-ceiling built-ins frame a tri-paned window with a marble window seat, while a softly arched fireplace mirrors the home’s signature curves found in doorways and niches throughout.

Credit: Gavin Palmer

Credit: Gavin Palmer

Credit: Gavin Palmer

Then there’s the balcony. Stretching across the front of the house like an open-armed welcome, it offers a “second front door” to the outdoors. Draped in greenery — there’s that wisteria — it feels like a private hideaway for morning coffee while gazing at sweeping views of the mountains.

A few steps down from the living room, the dining area and kitchen unfold with equal parts charm and function. The original leaded glass front window sports waves to prove its pedigree, while modern touches like limestone countertops, custom cabinetry, an oversized island with prep sink, and a cleverly tucked-away coffee alcove, make daily life feel a bit more luxurious.

Credit: Gavin Palmer

Down the hall, a flexible bedroom or office pairs with laundry and a beautifully appointed bath, where the walk-in shower’s tilework quietly steals the show. Upstairs, three additional bedrooms and a spacious bath invite you to soak in the views through tall casement windows — each one framing a different slice of sky.

Credit: Gavin Palmer

Out back, the romance continues. Terraced gardens step gently up the hillside landscaped with tropical foliage, each level offering its own invitation to dine, lounge, or pause and take it all in. A stone firepit with built-in seating calls for cozy mornings and starlit evenings, while the main patio sets the stage for year-round al fresco gatherings.

Credit: Gavin Palmer

Credit: Gavin Palmer

Yes, the wisteria had me at hello, and the arches sealed the deal, but it’s the whole story that lingers. Thoughtful, timeless, and dreamy, it’s a home that doesn’t just catch your eye, it keeps your heart.

1421 Clearview Road is currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Kit Peterson of the Easter Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Kit at 806-689-5535 or kit@easerteamrealtors.com. View the full listing here.

