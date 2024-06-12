Santa Barbara Foresters Suffer First Loss of the Season 2-0 to S.L.O. Blues

Another solid pitching performance was not enough for the Santa Barbara Foresters to remain unbeaten.

The S.L.O. Blues silenced the Santa Barbara bats and claimed a 2-0 victory over the Foresters on Tuesday at Eddie Mathews Field. It was the first time this season that an opponent was able to earn a run against the Foresters’ pitching.

The visiting Blues scored one run in the top of the third inning and one run in the top of the eighth inning, and they outhit the Foresters eight to seven.

Victor Arreola put together a solid start for Santa Barbara, surrendering just one run on three hits with seven strikeouts in his four innings of work.

Shea Wendt, Diego Ramos, and Jake Fields were all solid in relief. Short stop TJ Pompey led Santa Barbara with two hits.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Nik Sanders doubled and Will Rogers singled to bring the tying run to the plate, but a Blues double play shut down the last-ditch rally.

The Foresters will travel to play the Conejo Oaks on the road on Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m. A live stream is available here.