On Friday, June 7 at around 11:30 a.m., I was on one of my daily walks, crossing the intersection of Olive, Laguna and Pedregosa. After arriving safely to the sidewalk, I tripped and took biggest tumble of my life, landing on my knees and elbow, but mostly my left knee.

I want to thank the kind lady who saw me stumble and fall, parked her car, helped get me up off the concrete and sit on a short nearby wall, then gathered the items from my bag that had scattered onto the sidewalk. She stayed with me until I could contact my husband to pick me up. According to the Urgent Care doctor, I have quite a contusion (bone bruise), for which I will need the use of crutches for at least a few weeks.

Kind lady, I hope you read this and know how much I appreciate you for the help you provided me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.