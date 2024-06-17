Fiesta is right around the corner, and this year we want to focus on what makes Fiesta such an important celebration: community! From now through July 31, share the ways your family celebrates Fiesta in our community with the Santa Barbara Independent so we can share them with our readers.

We want to hear about your Fiesta ceremonies! Tell us about your family traditions — the block party you’re going to, the long-standing family recipes you’ll make, and your favorite thing to get at the markets. Share how your family spends long nights preparing meals, or the story of how you participate in the parades each year.

Whether you take to the beach for a day with the family or camp out on the parade route for the best seats, we want to showcase how you are participating in the community this year! Share your Fiesta traditions — new and old — so we can celebrate together!