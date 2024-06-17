On Thursday afternoon May 30th, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors hosted a FUNdraiser for their 2024 charity recipient, the Santa Barbara Foresters’ Hugs for Cubs program. Hugs for Cubs is the Foresters cancer-survivor support program, helping young people and their families battling illness. Hugs for Cubs was founded by Eric Pintard, the former Foresters pitcher and coach who passed away in 2004, after fighting cancer himself for many years.

The cornhole tournament was a fun afternoon of friendship and good-natured rivalry as teams faced off against each other on custom targets. The event was held at Validation Ale in the funk zone. Hugs for Cubs is the designated 2024 charity recipient of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Each fall, the association solicits applications from local non-profit organizations and selects one to be the beneficiary of fundraising activities for the following year.

This event and other fundraising activities are planned and presented by SBAOR’s Community Outreach and Events Committee. Visit SBAOR.org or SBForesters.org for more information.

