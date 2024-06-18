 California Poison Control System Advises Consumers to Be Cautious About Consuming Mushroom-Infused Edibles

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

California Poison Control System (CPCS) warns consumers that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and America’s Poison Centers have received reports of severe acute illnesses and other adverse effects following consumption of Diamond Shruumz™ brand chocolate bars, cones, and gummies.

The agencies are investigating these specific “edibles”, which are marketed as containing a proprietary blend of nootropic and functional mushrooms. As of June 11, there have been 12 total illnesses and 10 hospitalizations reported in eight states. Several patients were admitted to an intensive care unit and required intubation and mechanical ventilation—none have died.

After the FDA warning was issued, CPCS advised that an additional case has been reported in California.

“Edibles can have other ingredients, such as illicit substances, other adulterants, or potentially harmful contaminants that have not been approved for use in food,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Medical Director for the Fresno/Madera Division of CPCS. “In light of the recent reports of people experiencing severe symptoms after eating Diamond Shruumz products, we urge people to avoid consuming these mushroom-infused products.”

Signs and Symptoms of Illness

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

Confusion

Sleepiness

Agitation

Abnormal heart rate—fast or slow

Hyper/hypotension

Nausea

Vomiting

Tremors/ shakiness

Excessive sweating

Precautions to Take

Don’t buy, eat, serve, or sell any flavors from the company’s chocolate bars, cones, or gummies.

Discard any of these products that you currently have.

Do not consume edible products that claim to produce feelings of euphoria, hallucinations, or psychedelic effects—they might have undisclosed ingredients that could cause severe illness.

Be aware that these products may appeal to teenagers and children (who may mistake them for candy), so parents and caregivers should take extra care to ensure these products are not consumed by them.

“We are urging people to be very careful because of the potential serious effects of these products,” adds Dr. Vohra.

If Ingested

If you become ill after consuming these products, seek immediate medical attention. Go to the nearest emergency room or call 911.

If you have consumed a product and are having symptoms, call CPCS at 1-800-222-1222 to speak with someone right away.

In either of the above instances, let them know you have recently consumed Diamond Shruumz chocolate bars, cones, and/or gummies.

