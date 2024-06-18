Disaster Relief Leader Raises Alarm for World Refuge Day Thursday June, 20

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara – The United Nations estimates the number of forcibly displaced people around the world has likely exceeded 120 million, and ShelterBox USA’s President Kerri Murray says refugees need solutions now to rebuild their lives.

“Each year on June 20, the world honors the strength and resilience of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution,” said Murray. “This year, World Refugee Day focuses on solidarity with refugees. As a humanitarian relief organization that supports people fleeing the world’s worst conflict zones, refugees need our solidarity more than ever.”

ShelterBox provides life-saving supplies including emergency relief tents, shelter repair kits, solar lights, water filters, hygiene kits, mattresses, blankets, and cook sets. “Our humanitarian work supports the emergency shelter needs of refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs), and people living in homes damaged by conflict in Ukraine, Syria, Cameroon, Chad, Burkina Faso, and more. Several of the host countries ShelterBox sends aid to are receiving refugees from conflicts in bordering countries, such as Sudanese refugees fleeing into Chad, or Nigerian victims of Boko Haram violence in Cameroon.”

“The aid provided by ShelterBox is vital for survival, particularly for children who are disproportionately affected by displacement and who are dramatically overrepresented among the world’s refugees. At ShelterBox, we see the stabilizing impact that a shelter can have in enabling parents to return to work, children to school, and for the recovery to begin. Shelter is the first step in recovery when you have been displaced from your home.”

Bangladesh is the latest country ShelterBox is responding to, working to help families who have lost their homes and are sleeping by the side of the road. The ShelterBox aid to Bangladesh includes corrugated iron sheeting, timber, bamboo, rope and fixings, as well as a small amount of cash so that people can hire local trades people to help them build homes.

ShelterBox has helped nearly three million people worldwide since its founding in 2000, is rated 100% on Charity Navigator and was twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for its work in the world’s most dangerous conflict zones. Murray is available for interviews including in person or on set in Boston and Providence,