Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Habitat Santa Barbara’s Home Repair program provides free critical repairs, modifications, and maintenance for qualified low-income homeowners in Southern Santa Barbara County including Goleta. Repairs under this program address health, safety, and security issues as well as accessibility improvements and projects that support aging in place. We work in all home types, with the majority of our repair projects taking place in Mobile Home Parks, ensuring that Mobile Home Parks can continue to provide a significant source of naturally affordable ownership housing. Learn more here and apply today.

View the application in English here and in Spanish here.

More information on the program is available at www.sbhabitat.org/programs/home-repair. To contact someone at Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, email repairs@sbhabitat.org or call (805) 692-2226.