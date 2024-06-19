The original version of this newsletter was sent out on Tuesday, June 18.

And if you haven't already, check out our June 13 cover story about James Joyce's Ulysses and the history of literary censorship, something that is unfortunately alive and well in today's times. I've only read one of the books on the list of the Top 10 Challenged Books of 2023, and I definitely plan to add more of them to my list. Though I think I'll save Ulysses for if I ever take a month-long vacation!



In other exciting book news, Chaucer's Books has new owners! Chaucer's is one of my favorite places in town, and I'm so glad that it'll be in good hands. All the best to the new owners!



I do a lot of reading in my day-to-day job as a copy editor, so it might be a bit surprising that I spend the majority of my free time reading, too, but I caught the bug young and have refused the cure at every turn.



My tastes run to the fantastical; I never turn down an opportunity to get lost in a brand-new world, whether they have swords and sorceries or starships and lasers.

Starting off with one of the most prolific and celebrated authors of fantasy, Terry Pratchett hardly needs any introduction. The Color of Magic is the first in his Discworld series, and my first foray into his work, and I am already on the lookout for the next one. A standalone piece, the book follows Rincewind, a wizard who finds himself playing tour guide to Discworld’s first-ever tourist, a painfully naïve sod named Twoflower and his Luggage … who has teeth.



The Color of Magic is an incredible introduction to the Discworld setting, unfailingly witty, and had me bursting with laughter from page two, not to mention my favorite use of the term “Big Bang” to spawn a universe.

“Fantasy as it ought to be written…,” George RR Martin says on the cover, and I’m inclined to agree. Still waiting on his next fantasy, but I digress. Hobb’s first novel and the first installment in the Farseer Trilogy, Assassin’s Apprentice follows the early life of FitzChivalry Farseer, bastard son of the crown prince Chivalry. Due to his illegitimate status, he grows up never meeting his father, and he finds himself being trained in the most useful of arts for a royal son that can never be officially recognized: assassinations. And so, Fitz grows up being embroiled in the darker side of diplomacy in an era in which confidence in the crown is crashing to an all-time low.

From the author who brought us The Martian, Project Hail Mary is another breathtakingly smart science fiction that blends real scientific knowledge of astrophysics, normal physics, and biology with a premise so extraordinary that it feels right out of Independence Day. In short, the sun is dying. A microscopic alien life form is draining the sun of its mass, and all life on Earth is given mere decades to live. It’s a seemingly impossible problem, and there is no magic bullet, but Weir has the incredible ability to break existential issues down to their constituent parts with manageable, even simple solutions if one has the right knowledge. I learned more applicable uses for random facts than any class I’ve ever taken. Who knew the relationship between a radius and the speed of rotation could save humanity?



UPCOMING BOOK EVENTS

Lunch at the Library

Monday through Friday until August 16, noon 1-p.m. | Central Library Plaza



Book Talk and Signing: Catherine Ann Jones

Tuesday, June 18, 6 p.m. | Chaucer’s Books



Author Meet-Up and Book Signing: Kiki Astor

Wednesday, June 19, 4 p.m. | La Lieff Wines Tasting Room



Read to a Dog

Thursday, June 20, noon | S.B. Central Library



Wiggly Storytime

Friday, June 21, 10:15 a.m. | S.B. Central Library



Baby & Me Storytime

Friday, June 21, 10:30 a.m. | Goleta Valley Library



Preschool Story Time

Monday, June 24, 10 a.m. | Carpinteria Community Library



Book Talk and Signing: Shelly Lowenkopf

Monday, June 24, 6 p.m. | Chaucer’s Books



Montecito Book Club

Tuesday, June 25, noon | 1469 E. Valley Rd., Montecito



Mystery Book Club: Hello, Transcriber by Hannah Morrissey

Tuesday, June 25, 5:30 p.m. | Goleta Valley Library

Bilingual Songs & Stories for Kids

Wednesday, June 26, 11 a.m. | Franklin Elementary School



Book Talk and Signing: Ivor Davis

Wednesday, June 26, 6 p.m. | Chaucer’s Books



Read to a Dog

Thursday, June 27, noon | S.B. Central Library



Bring Your Favorite Poem Club

Thursday, June 27, 6 p.m. | Idyll Mercantile



Wiggly Storytime

Friday, June 28, 10:15 a.m. | S.B. Central Library



Baby & Me Storytime

Friday, June 28, 10:30 a.m. | Goleta Valley Library



Book Talk and Signing: Steven Gilbar

Saturday, June 29, 3 p.m. | Tecolote Book Shop



Preschool Story Time

Monday, July 1, 10 a.m. | Carpinteria Community Library

LOCAL BOOK SPOTLIGHT

The following are the most recent titles that have been sent to us. Click here for a more comprehensive list.

The Flute Player by Gregory Charlton



Shadows on the Echoes of Love by Carson Avery



