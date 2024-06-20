The new “mission statement” of the Earl Warren Showgrounds says that it “serves the existing and changing needs of Santa Barbara’s culture, history, and community.”

I wonder if it serves the more modest socio-economic citizens of our community? Can a family of four, (two adults, two small children), afford $279 to spend a day at the Fair & Expo?

On my visit this year to the Fair & Expo, this is what it cost me. Upon entering the fairgrounds, where we paid $20 to park and $20 for two adult entries, they required me to toss out a nice homemade lunch and bottles of water for the 4- and 2-year-olds so that I could spend $46 on two hot dogs and two bottles of water for them inside. The adults didn’t eat.

Our four unlimited ride tickets in Kiddieland cost $148 (small kids must be accompanied, of course). The Oreo cookies cost $9, and the two games, one for each child in the Kiddieland section, cost $30. Last and maybe least, the petting zoo cups of grain cost another $6. I suppose I could have saved $39 on the games and cookies (but those got tossed on the way in so what’s a grandmother to do?).

Maybe the “existing and changing culture” of the S.B. community puts $279 aside in their entertainment budget for the Fair, but I doubt it. I will say the grandkids liked the hot dogs.