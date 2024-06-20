Scholarship Foundation of Santa BarbaraReceives 12th Consecutive Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received its 12th consecutive four-star rating from nonprofit evaluator Charity Navigator. The rating – Charity Navigator’s highest – indicates superior financial efficiency and transparency in Scholarship Foundation operations. The Foundation has now received 21 four-star ratings in 22 years.

“We are delighted to provide the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara with third-party accreditation that validates its operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator. “The four-star rating is the highest-possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that the Foundation is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”

The nation’s largest independent charity evaluator, Charity Navigator assesses organizations each year on the basis of financial health, governance, ethical practices, openness, and programmatic impact.

“Maintaining the very highest standards of fiscal responsibility and accountability has long been top of mind at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, and we always appreciate validation of our efforts in these areas from outside organizations. We are grateful to receive this recognition from Charity Navigator once again,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $150 million to some 62,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.