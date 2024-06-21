Traffic Control on Highway 154 Following Discovery of Tension Cracks in Pavement Near San Antonio Creek Road

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Caltrans has established traffic control on Highway 154 near San Antonio Creek Road as part of an ongoing emergency project to repair a slip out along the southbound shoulder of the highway.

Caltrans field staff working on these repairs observed tension cracks propagating up through the pavement which appears to be extending in length over the last several hours and includes an elevation differential between the cracks and the adjacent pavement.

Travelers may encounter traffic control into the overnight hours.

Caltrans may implement a closure of the southbound lane to traffic as Geotech engineers continue to assess this location.

Travelers can expect delays on Highway 154 and are encouraged to use US 101 as an alternate route.

