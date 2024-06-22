Highway 154 Closed Near San Antonio Creek Road Due to Roadway Cracking

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Roadway cracking on Highway 154 near San Antonio Creek Road

Caltrans has implemented a full closure of Highway 154 in both directions from State Route 192 in Santa Barbara to the Hwy. 154/246 Roundabout in Santa Ynez due to pavement cracking extending across all traffic lanes. These cracks are more than one foot deep with several inches of differential observed at the surface.

Residents will be able to access the closed section of Hwy. 154, but will not be able to travel through the damaged section of roadway. The primary detour during this closure is US 101 and State Route 246.

CalPortland Construction is the primary contractor in this work zone. A specialized contractor (Drilltech) is expected to be on-site this evening. It is not known how long this section of highway will remain closed.

This location is part of an ongoing emergency project to repair a slip-out. The additional roadway cracking was observed within this existing work zone on Friday, June 21.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.