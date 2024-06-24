Enough is enough.

I just missed hitting a pre teen on an e-bike. She flew through a crosswalk from the sidewalk at 20 mph. She never stopped or even looked until after she was almost taken down.

She looked at me with fear in her eyes.

If we are to protect our kids on e-bikes and ourselves, we must change course. A simple rules of the road test must be given. Additionally a small license fee should be paid.

We have only ourselves to blame when people get hurt and nothing is being done to prevent it.