Riviera Smiles Dental Relocates to New Office in Carpinteria, CA

Carpinteria, CA – June 24, 2024 – Riviera Smiles Dental is excited to announce the relocation of its offices to a new, state-of-the-art facility at 1090 Eugenia Pl, Ste 100, Carpinteria, CA 93013. This move marks a significant milestone for the practice, allowing for enhanced patient care and an expanded range of services in a more convenient and comfortable setting.

Enhanced Facilities and Services

The new location features cutting-edge dental technology, designed to provide the highest quality care in a serene and welcoming environment. Patients can expect the same exceptional service they have come to know and trust from Riviera Smiles Dental, now in a more modern and accessible space.

About Riviera Smiles Dental

Riviera Smiles Dental, led by Dr. Ana Martinez, has been a cornerstone of the Ventura County community for years. The practice is known for its comprehensive approach to dental health, offering a wide range of services from preventive care and routine cleanings to advanced cosmetic and restorative procedures. Dr. Martinez and her team are dedicated to ensuring every patient enjoys a comfortable and positive dental experience.

Supporting Local Businesses

Dr. Martinez has always been a strong advocate for local businesses. To celebrate the move and to show appreciation for the community’s support, Riviera Smiles Dental is offering free dental cleanings to local business owners and their staff members. This special offer is Dr. Martinez’s way of giving back to the Carpinteria business community that has been instrumental in the success of Riviera Smiles Dental.

Quote from Dr. Ana Martinez

“We are thrilled to welcome our patients to our new location and continue our commitment to providing top-notch dental care. This move allows us to offer even better services in a space that reflects our dedication to patient comfort and well-being. We are especially excited to extend our gratitude to fellow local businesses with complimentary dental cleanings,” said Dr. Martinez.

For more information about Riviera Smiles Dental or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.rivierasmiles.com or call (805) 617-0686.