Dolphin Derby Festival Returns to Chase Palm Park on July 14, 2024

Santa Barbara, CA – June 25, 2024 – From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 14, Chase Palm Park will be home to the once-a-year spectacle of the Dolphin Derby Festival. Admission is free, and spectators can watch thousands of miniature toy dolphins race down a giant inflatable water racecourse.

Each dolphin represents a $10 donation, or adoption fee, to the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Charitable Foundation, a tax-exempt public charity, and gives the donor a chance to win cash prizes up to $2,500–if their adopted dolphin is among the first across the finish line in one of the day’s four races.

Musical performers will also make a splash at the event. They include DJ Darla Bea, Elements, and Do No Harm. Cousins Maine Lobster, Gloria’s Gourmet Kitchen, Tinker’s, and Kona Ice will have food available for sale. Adults over age 21 are invited to join the festivities in the beer and wine garden. The dog-friendly event will even host a Yappy Hour in the beer and wine garden starting at 4 p.m.

“This event raises funds to support the club’s good work in the community through signature Rotary programs and in partnership with local nonprofits, such as Channelkeeper Youth Environmental Education, Explore Ecology, and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County,” Event Co-Chair and 16-year Rotary Club member Eric Ryan said. “And the event itself is a really fun day in the park, bringing people together to have fun and listen to great music in a beautiful location.”

Dolphin adoptions will be available at Chase Palm Park beginning at 11 a.m., and community members can participate in the Dolphin Derby whether or not they can attend the event on July 14. Dolphin adoptions are available online now through July 13 at www.dolphinderby.com.

Although vehicle parking at the park and along Cabrillo Boulevard is limited, attendees can park in one of many downtown lots and board the Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle, which stops in front of Chase Palm Park. One-way fares are $.50, or $.25 for seniors and people with physical disabilities.

One of the frequently asked questions is whether people can keep the dolphins they adopt. The answer is no, but that’s part of the event’s commitment to being environmentally responsible. The dolphins are reused each year, and even the race water is recycled for each event and then used to irrigate the park grass.

View the Dolphin Derby Festival brochure to learn more.

The 2024 event sponsors include Alpha Fire Unlimited, American Riviera Bank, Arlington Financial Advisors, Benchmark Portal, EdHat, Grace Fisher Foundation, Innovative Dispute Resolutions, Karen Y. Kawaguchi, Kirk & Jann Greene, Lily Carey, Marborg Industries, Minno Rugged Tablets, Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co, The Point Market, Paul & Judith McCaffrey, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Smith & Ortiz Insurance, State Farm Insurance/Kait Hamilton, UBS Sycamore Wealth Management, The Zavala Family.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. View sponsorship levels and benefits.

About the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise and its charitable foundation

Local business, professional, and civic leaders for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. As part of Rotary International, one of the largest service organizations in the world, the club members strive to provide service to others and to promote goodwill and peace.

During the past several years, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Charitable Foundation has donated more than $400,000 to humanitarian and community service projects in Santa Barbara and around the world.