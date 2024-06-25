SBMA Announces New Chair and Members of Board of Trustees

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

June 24, 2024 ― The Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) is pleased to announce two new members of the Board of Trustees for 2024–25: Janet Feldstein McKillop and Stephen Schaible.



They will serve under the leadership of new Board Chair Michael C. Linn. Linn has been a Trustee since 2022 and previously served on the Finance, Development, and Ad Hoc Capital Campaign for the Endowment Committees and was honorary co-chair with his wife Carol of Artful Affairs, a fundraising event for SBMA. The new term begins July 1.

In addition to the Chair position, the other elected officers are Lynn Cunningham Brown, Vice Chair and Christian McGrath, Secretary.

Michael C. Linn/Board Chair

Michael C. Linn is a 40-year energy industry veteran, spokesman, and leader. Bringing a lifelong history of starting, buying, building, and selling both private and public companies, he has a record of success as founder, C-suite executive, industry authority, general counsel, board member/officer, teacher, and investor. Linn is currently President and CEO of MCL Ventures LLC, a family office with oil and gas and real estate investments. His civic board service includes Texas Children’s Hospital, where he was Chairman of the Board of Trustees for six years. He is a member of the Board of Visitors and Development Committee at MD Anderson Cancer Center, member of the Senior Cabinet of the President’s Leadership Council at Houston Methodist Hospital, and on the Board of Trustees and various committees at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Linn earned his JD in 1977 from Baltimore School of Law and BA in 1974 in political science from Villanova University.

Janet Feldstein McKillop/Board of Trustees

Janet Feldstein McKillop is a Managing Director and Banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where she works with endowments, foundations, nonprofits, family offices, and multi-generational families to steward their resources and meet their wealth and asset management goals. McKillop joined the private bank in 2023, after serving as the J. Paul Getty Trust’s Chief Development Officer and Vice President since 2015. At the Getty, she led fundraising and external engagement efforts for the Trust and its programs: the Getty Museum, Getty Research Institute and Getty Conservation Institute. She began her three-decade career at J.P. Morgan’s Investment Bank, and was later a research fellow at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business and a fundraiser for Stanford and Harvard Universities. Originally from Boston, Janet lives in Pacific Palisades, CA with her husband and two children. She is a Trustee of St. Matthew’s School and of the Archer School for Girls. She earned a BA in Art History from Stanford University and an MBA from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

Stephen Schaible/Board of Trustees

Stephen Schaible is currently a Senior Advisor at Evercore Partners, one of the world’s leading independent M&A advisory firms. He joined Evercore as a Senior Managing Director in 2007 from Citigroup, where he headed the Global Chemicals and Natural Resources Groups. Prior to joining Citi in 2000, he was a Managing Director and head of the Global Chemicals Group at J.P. Morgan & Co., where he worked for nearly 20 years in New York, London, and Tokyo. Schaible is Treasurer and a member of the Board of Trustees of Ganna Walska Lotusland in Santa Barbara and also serves on the Investment Committee of Saint Thomas Church Fifth Ave in New York City. He is a member of the Birnam Wood Golf Club in Santa Barbara; the University Club of New York; and Cottage Club in Princeton, NJ. He graduated from Princeton University in 1981 with a BA in History, cum laude.