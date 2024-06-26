Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA- June 26, 2024 – The City of Goleta has released an informative video on Project Connect, the largest capital improvement project in the history of the City. The project broke ground in March of 2024 and will take several years to complete. Currently, the Hollister Avenue Interim Striping portion of the project is underway in Old Town. When Project Connect is complete, you can expect a better transportation network for all modes of travel in Goleta. Watch the video in English (https://youtu.be/8L2qojOkIEY) and Spanish (https://youtu.be/mOHgHnFKwNs) to see what to expect and what to look forward to.

The video is narrated by Interim Goleta Public Works Director Nina Buelna in English and the Project Connect Manager Melissa Angeles in Spanish. Both hope you will take time to watch and understand the purpose of this multi-year project and how it will mean a better future for Goleta.

Nina Buelna says in the video, “We know Project Connect is an impactful project and it’s important you know that we are here for you during construction. Our website is continually updated and we have a dedicated project outreach team that is ready to answer your questions and address concerns.”

Ultimately, Project Connect will enhance pedestrian access and safety, improve road conditions and build critical linkage throughout Goleta while increasing stormwater flow capacity in San Jose Creek under Hollister Bridge. The Hollister Avenue Interim Striping portion of the project will feature one vehicle lane and dedicated bike lanes in each direction, a painted median, back-in angled 90-minute parking along the north side of Hollister Avenue and other improvements.

During construction, lane closures and detours will be in place.

As a reminder, Old Town is Open for Business during construction. There are two free public parking lots at Community West Bank (corner of Hollister Avenue and Pine Avenue) and on Orange Avenue. Thank you for showing your support.

The City understands that long-term projects such as this one can be inconvenient for those that live in, visit, or have businesses in the area. We appreciate your patience in advance and look forward to the positive impact that will be felt for years to come as the result of this project.

To stay updated on project milestones, traffic impacts, and other important Project Connect information, go to the City’s website: www.CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect.

For additional information or questions, please contact: Connect@CityofGoleta.org or 805-690-5116.