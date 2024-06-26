Indy Hops is back again! Join us for Santa Barbara’s month-long beer crawl hosted by the Santa Barbara Independent.

How it Works:

– From July 1 – July 31, visit all participating breweries and order a pint (or two!)

– When you order, get your Indy Hops Passport stamped

– Collect all the stamps throughout the month

– Bring your completed passport to our Indy Hops Passport Drop Party on Monday, July 29 from 5-7pm at Validation Ale to be entered to win gift cards from the participating breweries.

You can download your Indy Hops Passport, pick it up at a participating brewery, or tear it out of the June 27 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent.