July 1 – July 31
1 Month. 7 Breweries. 10 Locations.

Indy Hops is back again! Join us for Santa Barbara’s month-long beer crawl hosted by the Santa Barbara Independent.

How it Works:

– From July 1 – July 31, visit all participating breweries and order a pint (or two!)
– When you order, get your Indy Hops Passport stamped
– Collect all the stamps throughout the month
– Bring your completed passport to our Indy Hops Passport Drop Party on Monday, July 29 from 5-7pm at Validation Ale to be entered to win gift cards from the participating breweries.

You can download your Indy Hops Passport, pick it up at a participating brewery, or tear it out of the June 27 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent.

Participating Breweries

Validation Ale

102 E. Yanonali St., Santa Barbara

validationale.com

Rincon Brewery

205 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara

5065 Carpinteria Ave., Carpintera

rinconbrewery.com

Institution Ale Co.

516 State St., Santa Barbara

institutionales.com

Lama Dog Tap Room + Bottle Shop

116 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara

lamadog.com

Islands Restaurant

3825 State Street, Santa Barbara

islandsrestaurants.com

The Brewhouse

229 W Montecito St., Santa Barbara

sbbrewhouse.com

Figueroa Mountain Brewery Co.

137 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara

2363 Alamo Pintado Ave., Los Olivos

45 Industrial Way, Buellton

figmtnbrew.com

