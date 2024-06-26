Indy Hops 2024
July 1 – July 31
1 Month. 7 Breweries. 10 Locations.
Indy Hops is back again! Join us for Santa Barbara’s month-long beer crawl hosted by the Santa Barbara Independent.
How it Works:
– From July 1 – July 31, visit all participating breweries and order a pint (or two!)
– When you order, get your Indy Hops Passport stamped
– Collect all the stamps throughout the month
– Bring your completed passport to our Indy Hops Passport Drop Party on Monday, July 29 from 5-7pm at Validation Ale to be entered to win gift cards from the participating breweries.
You can download your Indy Hops Passport, pick it up at a participating brewery, or tear it out of the June 27 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent.
Participating Breweries
Validation Ale
102 E. Yanonali St., Santa Barbara
Rincon Brewery
205 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara
5065 Carpinteria Ave., Carpintera
Institution Ale Co.
516 State St., Santa Barbara
Lama Dog Tap Room + Bottle Shop
116 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara
Islands Restaurant
3825 State Street, Santa Barbara
The Brewhouse
229 W Montecito St., Santa Barbara
Figueroa Mountain Brewery Co.
137 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara
2363 Alamo Pintado Ave., Los Olivos
45 Industrial Way, Buellton
