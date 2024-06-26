The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Announces Workforce Development Hub

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the launch of the Workforce Development Hub, a comprehensive online resource designed to streamline the process for employers and job seekers to access the various workforce development resources throughout the Santa Barbara South Coast region and strengthen the local talent pipeline. This innovative platform is now live at WDHub.SBSCChamber.com.

For employers, the Workforce Development Hub offers a wide array of tools and information to help you connect with local talent, upskill existing employees, and collaborate with education partners that can make your current or future internship initiatives run simpler and smoother. Partnerships with educators focused in K-12 can help you inspire the next generation of our local workforce, while partnerships with educators at the City College and University levels allow you to connect with potential interns and new hires now.

For job seekers, the Workforce Development Hub offers supportive services to help you connect with employers and upskilling resources that can help you learn new skills to prepare you for your next job, or make you more effective in your current role. If you are a student, the Workforce Development Hub can also assist you in connecting with education partners that can help you find your next job through their partnerships with local employers.

Visit the Workforce Development Hub today and take advantage of these resources today. Keep an eye out for future emails highlighting the various resources offered.

Join us in strengthening our community’s workforce and fostering economic growth. For more information, visit WDHub.SBSCChamber.com or contact Ben at Ben@SBSCChamber.com