Santa Barbara’s Prime Time Band To Perform at FREE 4th of July Concert

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA, June 25, 2024 – Santa Barbara’s Prime Time Band will perform at Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation’s free outdoor Independence Day concert on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Gardens (1100 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101).

Enjoy an all-American afternoon of patriotic music and relaxation on the Courthouse lawn. This year’s program will feature the thrilling music of John Williams (including the Olympic Fanfare and music from Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Superman and Empire of the Sun), musical tributes to this year’s 100th anniversaries of two Santa Barbara icons: the Granada Theatre and Old Spanish Days, patriotic favorites, including a moving salute to U.S. Veterans, as well as hits by Coldplay, Whitney Houston and more. The program will also feature a special vocal performance by popular media personality, Anikka Abbott.

“The high level musicality and professionalism that these dedicated amateurs bring to the stage, combined with music that contemporary audiences love will make for a memorable July 4th,” said Prime Time Band Music Director Paul Mori. “I could not be more proud of the band and so happy we can share such great music with Santa Barbara. It’s a great place for families and the music reflects that.”

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to claim a spot on the lawn, as well as bring a picnic, blanket and low beach chairs. For more information, please visit https://www.ptband.org/

The Prime Time Band is comprised of more than seventy-five amateur musicians with the goal to provide free concerts to the greater Santa Barbara community. Dedicated to creating opportunities for music-making for players of all experience levels, the band is comprised of adults from age 40 to 90, many of whom hadn’t played an instrument since high school or learned to play during their retirement or semi-retirement. Founded in 1995 as a non-profit 501(c)3, the band has performed more than 200 free concerts and been declared by the City to be a “Santa Barbara Treasure”. https://www.ptband.org/